Women are Very Good at Cheating & they will Still Play Victim Until they are Caught- Blessing CEO.

Nigerian controversial relationship counselor, Blessing Okoro, professionally known as Blessing CEO has taken to social media to disclose that women are experts when it comes to being unfaithful to their partners in relationship and marriages. She made such disclosure on Instagram.

The businesswoman who spoke about such issue through her official Instagram page, could be seen looking gorgeous in a video uploaded online.

To watch the video, click on the link below;

Blessing CEO went ahead to state that women are very good at cheating and playing games, and they will still play the victim until they are caught red handed in such acts.

Blessing CEO wrote;

“Cheating and games, women are very good at it and they will still play victim until they are caught red handed”.

Here is Blessing CEO’s post below;

Recall that Blessing CEO had few hours ago, disclosed that sometimes love protects people from their own selves because many of them are their own stumbling blocks.

Goodnewschi (

)