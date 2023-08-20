Women Are Taking Over Territories; You Can Be A Female & Feed Males—Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman, in a video shared on his official Facebook page, has reiterated the credibility of the female ability, as against the common mentality that they are the weaker sides. This the cleric has refuted in that, the female folks are not to be seen as weak or a vulnerable breed.

According to the cleric, in his words from 01:51 to 03:04 of the video, he stressed thus; “as a woman, do not let anyone look down on you—women are taking over nations, women are taking over territories, and various institutions, you can be a female and feed males, do not in any way look down on your gender”. In his encouragement for the female folks, the cleric has stressed that, “as a woman, you are the image of God, you are the likeness of God—a young woman called Kathryn Khulman shook her world and generation; also, another woman Emmy McPherson shook her world and generation, they were women but did great exploits. You may be a woman but God wants you to stand out—God want women who can boldly stand up and tall and declare that, I am the image of God”.

In his further explanations about the women folk and how they were created, the cleric has revealed in his words thus; “that women came last on creation does not make them less—this is because the VIP people always come last; that God says we should take care of women does not mean they are less. God says we should take care of women because they were made from a product; they were not made from clay”.

