‘Women Are Doing Well In Nollywood But Men Needs To Stop Begging Them For Movie Roles’ -Keppy Bassey

Nollywood actor Keppy Bassey, in a recent interview with Chude, expressed his appreciation in a video (Watch The Full Video) for the achievements of women in the Nollywood movie industry. He also offered advice to male actors, suggesting that they refrain from begging women for movie roles in order to garner more respect from them.

Keppy Bassey acknowledged the remarkable contributions of women in the movie industry, emphasizing that they have been instrumental in featuring and supporting their male counterparts in movies. He regarded his decision to become an actor as one of the most fulfilling choices in his career, as it brings him immense joy.

During the interview, he stated, “Women are making significant contributions in Nollywood, and it’s important for men to avoid seeking movie roles from them. Women are supportive of us by including us in their film projects. Opting to be an actor remains one of the most rewarding decisions in my career, as acting brings me a great sense of satisfaction.”

Keppy Bassey’s insights have cemented his reputation among his fellow professionals in the film industry. His talents and versatility in acting have played a role in elevating his status and recognition.

