Woman Was Spotted Crying After She Mistakenly Voted For Bola Tinubu On The Ballot

Woman Was Spotted Crying After She Mistakenly Voted For Bola Tinubu On The Ballot

Throughout the majority of Nigeria, the presidential and national assembly elections are now taking place, and many voters turned out to express their rights. Despite the Independent National Electoral Commission’s best efforts, there are still some polling places across the nation where voting did not start early because of some unanticipated events.

The moment a woman who has not yet been named broke down in tears after choosing another candidate over her favored candidate is captured in a video that is presently viral on social media.

Credit: Punch newspaper

The incident reportedly occurred at Voting Unit 047, Kubwa Primary School, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, according to Punch Newspaper.

The woman was spotted kneeling on the ground sobbing uncontrollably. When questioned about what transpired, she admitted that she erroneously cast her ballot for Asiwaju Ahmad Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress rather than the candidate she intended to support.

