‘Without Wike’s Huge Support, Material and Financial, Peter Obi Could Have Swept Rivers’ —Tony Okocha

A chieftain of the Rivers State All Progressives Congress, Tony Okocha, has urged President Bola Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to grant the state’s ministerial slot to former Governor Nyesom Wike. He stated that if not for the vital role Wike played in ensuring Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential elections, Peter Obi of the Labour Party would have won the state in a landslide.

Chief Okocha alleged that former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) gubernatorial candidate, Magnus Abe, worked against the APC in the presidential elections. Hence, they should not be considered for Rivers State’s ministerial slot.

He lamented that Amaechi and Abe abandoned the APC to its fate, but Wike supported the party financially and logistically. Hence, he is more deserving to be in President Tinubu’s cabinet.

According to Mr. Okocha, “Abe had left; Amaechi had left. I’m bold enough to say that (Governor) Wike took care of the election bills. He was the one who paid the piper. Without Wike’s huge support, material and financial, (Peter) Obi could have swept River State.”

Source: The Punch NG

