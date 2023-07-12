Without Wike’s Huge Support, Material And Financial, Peter Obi Could Have Swept Rivers State-Tony Okocha

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and Former Rivers State coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign, Tony Okocha has insisted that the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike deserves a ministerial position in the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that Nyesom Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party is one of the defunct G-5 Governors who worked against the presidential ambition of PDP standard flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the last general elections.

Tony Okocha, former chief of staff to former governor Rotimi Amaechi, in a chat with newsmen in Abuja said “that the state chapter of the APC resolved to reward Wike with the ministerial slot and added that the former governor actively supported the APC to win the presidential election in the state when other top members abandoned the party”

He insisted that “Amaechi openly worked for and mobilised his men to vote for the PDP candidate in the election, Atiku Abubakar. Okocha also said Magnus Abe abandoned the party and moved the APC structure to the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP).”

He stated further; “Abe had left, Amaechi had left. I’m bold to say that Wike took care of the election bills. He was the one that paid the piper. Without Wike’s huge support, material and financial, (Peter) Obi could have swept River State. Even to localise Wike to Rivers State, you are short-cutting and short-circuiting his influence. If the G-5 governors were intact with the PDP, PDP would have won”

Source – The Sun paper

