Without Prejudice To The Fact That Wike Is Controversial, I Suspect He’s Best For FCT- Prof. Okey Ikechukwu

Professor Okey Ikechukwu, the executive director of Development Specs Academy has come out to say that despite the fact that former Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike is very controversial, he is the best choice for minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

According to o Professor Ikechukwu who appeared in an interview on Channels television this morning, Wike’s appointment is a welcome contrast to the last occupant of the office and he will do very well in that position.

In his own words as seen on Channels television this morning…

“On the first level, I think particularly without prejudice to the fact that Wike is very controversial, I suspect that Wike is a very good choice for the FCT. If you look at the quality of infrastructure, what he did in Rivers state, not withstanding the controversies. I think it will be a welcome contrast to the last occupant of that office, whoever occupied the office, I am not sure whether he was on the job.”

“Also if you look at Umahi who is assigned to works and you look at what he did in his state, I am not sure he was the best choice for FCT. I suspect that Wike will do well, among all the other portfolios.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 37:25

