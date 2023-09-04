‘Without Prejudice To Petition Against The Declaration Of Tinubu, He Is The President’ – NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau

The Nigerian Bar Association [NBA] President, SAN Yakubu Maikyau has alleged that without prejudice to the petition against the declaration of Bola Tinubu, he still remains the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

He said this in an interview with Arise TV news in response to the statements being made by some lawyers that he shouldn’t have invited President Bola Tinubu to the NBA Conference. The NBA President stated clearly that he acted in accordance with the express provisions of the law. According to him, the lawyers are expected to educate the people about these laws that govern the Nation.

He said, ”That Tinubu is President today is a function of laws and it’s a function of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria. It’s a function of the Electoral Act of 2022. What I have done is simply to recognize the position of the law.

As far as the law is concerned today in this country, without prejudice to the petition against the declaration of President Tinubu, he is the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

When he took the oath of that office, it was because the law prescribed that he took that office. When he was declared as President, it was because the law also made a provision for such a declaration. This is not a function of anybody sentiment, whims, or caprices, it’s about the express provisions of the law.

And those lawyers that are talking about this, they owe the people of this country the duty to properly guard the people. To let them know what the law says and if they do, the people will fall in line.”

[Start From 13:03]



Oxygen (

)