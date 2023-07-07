NEWS

Without being biased, I am satisfied by Tinubu’s policies so far- LP lawmaker, Hon Sunday Umeha

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 357 1 minute read

A Labour Party lawmaker representing Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency of Enugu State, Hon. Sunday Umeha said that he is satisfied with the policies and actions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu so far.

Speaking when asked to rate the Tinubu’s administration, Hon Umeha said, “Without being biased, I am satisfied by his policies so far. It shows a man who knows what he wants. All his actions has been persistent about who he is. It might not be all that wonderful but you can see a man who has plans. He has been very strategic in his actions. I think Tinubu is prepared for this.”

“But you know I’m from Labour party, until we finish our matter in court that is when we would know who would be, but for now he is the president. We are saying that if our mandate is allowed to stand that we have a better agenda, better policies, we will rule Nigeria better than what Mr Tinubu is doing. But as at today, he is our president, we respect him, we will abide by his orders once they align with our laws. So far, his steps and actions taken are fantastic.”

(From 2:48)

RealMedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 357 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions Trail Bayo Onanuga’s Tweet After Investigative Committee Indicted Mmesoma For Forgery

5 mins ago

Yoruba Bridal Looks: Beautiful Asooke And Damask Combo For Yoruba Brides

7 mins ago

Mmesoma: A Woman Stabbed Her Husband To Death And No one Seems Interested – Shehu Sani Reveals

16 mins ago

“Back To Germany” Actor Emeka Ike Says As He Bonds With His Beautiful Daughter, Oluchi (Pictures)

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button