Without being biased, I am satisfied by Tinubu’s policies so far- LP lawmaker, Hon Sunday Umeha

A Labour Party lawmaker representing Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency of Enugu State, Hon. Sunday Umeha said that he is satisfied with the policies and actions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu so far.

Speaking when asked to rate the Tinubu’s administration, Hon Umeha said, “Without being biased, I am satisfied by his policies so far. It shows a man who knows what he wants. All his actions has been persistent about who he is. It might not be all that wonderful but you can see a man who has plans. He has been very strategic in his actions. I think Tinubu is prepared for this.”

“But you know I’m from Labour party, until we finish our matter in court that is when we would know who would be, but for now he is the president. We are saying that if our mandate is allowed to stand that we have a better agenda, better policies, we will rule Nigeria better than what Mr Tinubu is doing. But as at today, he is our president, we respect him, we will abide by his orders once they align with our laws. So far, his steps and actions taken are fantastic.”

