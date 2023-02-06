NEWS

Withdraw from presidency; save yourself the shame; northerners would not vote for you-Adebanjo

The leader of the pan-Yoruba social-political group, Afenifera Ayo Adebanjo, has stated that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should withdraw from presidency, and save himself the shame that northerners would not vote for him.

He stated further that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu should withdraw from the presidency and save himself the shame that northerners would not vote for him. The northerners would not in any way vote for you because of the mess the APC has put Nigeria in.

According to him, Tinubu will be highly disappointed by the northerners at the polling unit; they will not vote for him; they will vote for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, as the new bride of the national Democratic coalition, which will save Nigeria. From the misrule of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for years 

 

