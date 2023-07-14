With Tinubu’s uninspiring plan, each individual in a household will get N1,600 per month or N53 per day. What should they do with it ?”- Phrank Shaibu asks

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that Mr Phrank Shaibu, who happens to be the Special Assistant on Public Communications to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in the last election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s plan to hand out N8,000 to 12 million households for six months as a brazen attempt to divert public funds.

It was reported that Phrank Shaibu, said this in a statement yesterday, Thursday, that President Bola Tinubu’s plan to spend $800 on palliatives, will only make more people poorer like during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that after Tinubu announced the removal of petrol subsidy without proper planning, he asked for the approval of a $800m loan, which he claimed will be disbursed to 12 million households for six months at the sum ofN8,000 for each household per month.

He said, “According to statistics, a Nigerian household as of 2019 counted an average of 5.06 members. So, with Tinubu’s uninspiring plan, each individual in a household will get N1,600 per month or N53 per day. What should they do with it ?”

