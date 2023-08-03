With This Ministerial List, BAT Has Sent Signal To His Opponent That He’s Ready For A Rerun -Sambo

In response to the controversies surrounding the inclusion of a significant number of former governors in the ministerial list submitted by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate, Nigerian Journalist and Arise analyst Sumner Shagari Sambo has shared his insights.

Sumner Sambo speculated that the inclusion of nine former governors on the ministerial list might be President Tinubu’s way of signalling to his major political opponents, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, that he is prepared for a re-run of the 2023 presidential election if such a situation arises.

It is worth mentioning that both the PDP and Labour Party previously filed an election petition against Bola Tinubu at the Supreme Court, contesting his election as president and demanding a rerun of the presidential election.

Furthermore, Sambo pointed out that President Tinubu seems to have surrounded himself with a cabinet that can handle any potential future challenges, demonstrating strategic thinking in his political moves.

Hear him: ” with a total of nine former governors on that list, it is now clear that President Tinubu is sending a clear signal to his political opponents, especially Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, that in case there is a call for a re-run of the 2023 presidential election, he is ready, he is good to go, his cabinet is the one that can withstand any test in any future contest.”

To watch interview, click below ( From 3:00 mins)



