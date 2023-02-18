With the Supreme Court ruling, Buhari made the wrong decision – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, a spokesman for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, stated that he disagrees with President Muhammadu Buhari’s stance over the new naira notes.

Buhari agreed with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to sweep up the old denominations, but only the old N200 was allowed to be reissued.

Prominent Nigerian Attorney Keyamo argued that the ruling by the Supreme Court may have led the country’s president to act improperly.

The President didn’t mean to disparage the Supreme Court; he acted honestly. Yet he could have taken the incorrect counsel, he admitted on Friday’s episode of The 2023 Verdict on Channels Television.

Despite not knowing who advised the President, the Minister of State for Labour claimed that he was speaking out now because people would subsequently wonder “where I stood at this time.”

The CBN’s divisive redesign of the naira policy has sparked violent protests, the burning of banks, and the damage of ATMs in various areas.

Content created and supplied by: Policious (via 50minds

News )

#Supreme #Court #ruling #Buhari #wrong #decision #KeyamoWith the Supreme Court ruling, Buhari made the wrong decision – Keyamo Publish on 2023-02-18 10:00:18