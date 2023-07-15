With the stopping of the sit-at-home in Enugu, people are still afraid to come for businesses-Ani

During an interview with Arise , chairman of Action Progress Party and governorship candidate in Enugu State, Dr. Afam Ani, stated that even with the stopping of the sit-at-home in the south-east, people are still afraid to come out to do their normal businesses, even on Mondays.

He further revealed that he believes that with time, gradually everything in the south-east, especially in Enugu State, will come back to normal.

According to him, “I key in with what the governor has said that there should be no more sitting at home in Enugu because the actions of those people are really crippling the economy of the southeast, and Enugu is one of the states in the south-east, with the stopping of the sitting at home, though people are still afraid to come out to do their normal businesses on Monday, but I believe that what the governor did is in the best interest of the state and the citizens attack. We are supporting him; we support what he is doing; we support his decision; and gradually, businesses are kicking off in Enugu State”.

