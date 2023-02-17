With The Situation At Hand, I Am Afraid Asiwaju Tinubu Will Not Make It – Primate Elijah Ayodele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Elijah Ayodele, senior pastor of Lagos State’s Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, has expressed concern over Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress’s bid for the presidency with about a week left before Nigeria’s eligible voters go to the polls to choose the next leader who will oversee the nation’s affairs after the administration of President Muhammadu.

Asiwaju Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Mr. Peter Obi are recognized as serious contenders for the next 2023 presidential election, which is slated to take place on February 25.

Primate Elijah Ayodele claimed in a statement signed by his media assistant, Osho Oluwatosin, and provided to Tribune paper that he had previously forewarned Asiwaju Tinubu.

Asiwaju Tinubu’s chances will be significantly impacted by the continuous protest over the currency swap, according to Primate Elijah.

He predicted that if nothing is done to address the situation, Nigerians will continue to demonstrate in large numbers in the coming days.

“It’s very unfortunate, if they had heeded my warning, none of this would have occurred. Given the current circumstances, I am concerned Asiwaju Tinubu won’t survive. Primate Elijah Ayodele was cited in the Tribune paper as saying.

If the government doesn’t do something about this, there will still be huge demonstrations. No one will vote for that, thus this will have an impact on the ruling party in the upcoming election, he continued.

What’s your opinion on this? Kindly share your thoughts below.

Source: Nigerian Tribune

Aded1seun (

)