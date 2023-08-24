With The Rising Population, The Greatest Asset of the Future Will Be Real Estate—Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former special assistant to the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has made a tweet on his official Twitter handle about how, with the rising population, the greatest asset in the near future will be that of real estate due to the number of people that will need accommodations as the population grows astronomically.

The statement released by the televangelist read, In 1960, the world’s population was 3 billion. In 2023, it will be 8 billion. By 2060, it is projected to be 10 billion. Accommodations are not growing as fast as the population. The world has a housing deficit of over 500 million housing units, affecting 1.2 billion people.

“This means the greatest asset of the future will be real estate. Start preparing! Build or buy a house”. You can do it.

“It looks like a Herculean task, but if you cut out wasteful expenses (smoking, drinking, designers, clubbing, new phones every year), you can afford your own house. It may not be in a posh area, but a home will be a lifetime asset”, Reno wrote.

The screenshot below shows his tweet.

Dear esteemed readers, please like, share, and comment on your views below about this article.

Sportwriter1 (

)