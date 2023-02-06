With The Condition Of Tinubu, The North Would’ve Settled For Atiku But Wike Is The Problem – Analyst

A political analyst from Katsina State who wants anonymity has revealed that northerners are confused about the condition of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and they don’t know who to vote for between Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi because of the recent support he has been getting recently. The analyst in an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune on Monday revealed that with Tinubu’s recent utterances which are believed to be causing trust issues in some parts of the north, the north would have dumped him and settle for Atiku, but the pressure from Nyesom Wike and the G-5 governors is distracting them.

During the interview, the analyst said, “With the condition of Tinubu, the north would’ve settled for Atiku but Wike is the problem.” Continuing speaking, the analyst revealed that many northern governors are supporting Bola Ahmed Tinubu but many people don’t have confidence in him because they don’t trust him and also, they believe he is not well and he cannot function if he becomes president.

“Many people are not sure how good a Muslim he is, if ever he is one. If the APC had listened to advice, it would have been better to pick (Vice President) Yemi Osinbajo. Our people would have supported him. There would have been no two way about it,” the analyst added.

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds

News )

