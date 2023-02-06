NEWS

With The Condition Of Tinubu, The North Would’ve Settled For Atiku But Wike Is The Problem – Analyst

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With The Condition Of Tinubu, The North Would’ve Settled For Atiku But Wike Is The Problem – Analyst

A political analyst from Katsina State who wants anonymity has revealed that northerners are confused about the condition of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and they don’t know who to vote for between Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi because of the recent support he has been getting recently. The analyst in an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune on Monday revealed that with Tinubu’s recent utterances which are believed to be causing trust issues in some parts of the north, the north would have dumped him and settle for Atiku, but the pressure from Nyesom Wike and the G-5 governors is distracting them.

During the interview, the analyst said, “With the condition of Tinubu, the north would’ve settled for Atiku but Wike is the problem.” Continuing speaking, the analyst revealed that many northern governors are supporting Bola Ahmed Tinubu but many people don’t have confidence in him because they don’t trust him and also, they believe he is not well and he cannot function if he becomes president.

“Many people are not sure how good a Muslim he is, if ever he is one. If the APC had listened to advice, it would have been better to pick (Vice President) Yemi Osinbajo. Our people would have supported him. There would have been no two way about it,” the analyst added.

Dear readers, feel free to drop your comments below and also share this article with your loved ones.

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds
News )

#Condition #Tinubu #North #Wouldve #Settled #Atiku #Wike #Problem #AnalystWith The Condition Of Tinubu, The North Would’ve Settled For Atiku But Wike Is The Problem – Analyst Publish on 2023-02-06 18:04:39



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

It is possible that in 2023 Obi may be the President of Nigeria, but I Don’t know who he is-Dogara

5 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Reps mull emergency session over new naira crisis, Buhari reacts to killing of Nigerians in Burkina Faso

8 mins ago

Reactions As Bola Tinubu Vows to Tackle Terrorism and Promote Unity in Katsina Visit

14 mins ago

NIS Issued A Total Of 1.8M Passports In 2022, The “Japa” Mission Will Increase If We Vote Wrongly-AY

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button