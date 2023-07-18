With Only One Month In Office, Gov Fubara has awarded a job of N195B & has paid N150B- Nyesom Wike

During the commencement ceremony of the construction of the 50.15km Port Harcourt Dual Carriage Ring Road, former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, praised the current Governor Fubara for his remarkable achievements.

Nyesom Wike emphasized that Governor Fubara had demonstrated exceptional competence by awarding and promptly paying for a substantial N195 billion contract within just one month of assuming office. He asserted that such an accomplishment was unparalleled among present-day governors and showcased Governor Fubara’s capabilities and resolve.

Wike further expressed his confidence in Governor Fubara’s ability to efficiently manage the affairs of the state, which was a key reason for entrusting him with the governorship position. Drawing from his own experience, Wike recalled a past incident in 2008 when N100 billion was allocated for a project, during his tenure as Chief of Staff. Regrettably, despite the allocation, the project remained unrealized, raising concerns about the past administration’s inability to deliver on its promises.

Comparing the past to the present, Wike highlighted the significant difference in Governor Fubara’s approach to governance. In just a month, the new governor had successfully awarded and paid N150 billion for a contract worth N195 billion. Wike admired the expeditious execution of this task, emphasizing that he himself would not only talk about such ambitious projects but also act on them, as exemplified by Governor Fubara’s actions.

Praising the choice of Julius Berger, a reputable company, for the awarded contract, Wike commended Governor Fubara for his discerning judgment in selecting a reliable and capable partner for the project. He challenged other governors and states across the country to match Governor Fubara’s determination and capacity to engage with esteemed companies like Julius Berger for essential development projects.

Wike’s speech during the Port Harcourt Dual Carriage Ring Road’s construction flag-off portrayed Governor Fubara as a competent and proactive leader who wasted no time in initiating crucial infrastructural development, setting an impressive precedent for other state leaders to follow. The event not only marked a significant milestone for Rivers State but also served as a testament to Governor Fubara’s commitment to fulfilling promises and propelling the state towards progress and prosperity.

