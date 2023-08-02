With naira fluctuating & subsidies gone, who can say 500 billion naira will make a difference?-Maho

Dr. Daybreak’s editor-in-chief Austin Maho said, “With naira fluctuating and subsidies gone, who can say 500 billion naira will make a difference?” Austin Maho made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Kakaaki program in response to President Tinubu’s address to Nigerians yesterday. Dr. Maho said Mr. Tinubu’s speech yesterday was short on content and full of jokes. He said he expected Tinubu to say he wanted to discuss the economy to address the corruption issue. He said the 500 billion naira intervention Tinubu called a bailout was a drop in the ocean and would not solve Nigeria’s problems as the previous Buhari government spent more and nothing changed.

According to Austin Maho, he said;

“And you(Tinubu) want to tell me with the floating of naira, subsidy removal, it is 500 billion naira that could bring about any change for a country of 200 million people”

Watch video here(1:10:35)

https://www.youtube.com/live/HV5jeE_KNSs?feature=share

