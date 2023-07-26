With my money, I can get any woman I want” – Whitemoney brags

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and reality TV star, Whitemoney, whose real name is Hazel Oyeze Onou, recently shared his journey to success in an interview with Chude Jideonwo. He opened up about the numerous challenges he faced from both women and men, as well as his friends, before achieving success by winning Big Brother Naija season 6.

Whitemoney revealed that he encountered multiple setbacks, particularly in the entertainment industry. When he tried to pursue a career as an artist, record labels rejected him, and auditions for billboards also ended in disappointment.

Even in his personal life, he faced rejection from women who saw him as financially unstable, despite his good looks. However, with his newfound financial success, he expressed how he can now afford to attract any woman he desires, highlighting the perceived connection between money and love.

His struggles extended beyond romantic relationships, as even his male friends turned their backs on him during his difficult times. However, amidst all the rejections, Whitemoney found unwavering support from his immediate family members, who recognized his potential and encouraged him to persevere.

His pursuit of fame was met with consistent rejection from the Big Brother Naija team for three consecutive years. It was only on his fourth attempt that he was finally accepted, leading to his ultimate triumph in the latest season.

Whitemoney conveyed that facing repeated rejections can be deeply frustrating, especially when one is aware of their capabilities and potential. Nonetheless, he remained resilient and determined, and his story serves as an inspiration to others, highlighting the importance of self-belief and perseverance in overcoming adversities and achieving one’s dreams.

Newz247 (

)