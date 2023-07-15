‘With All Fairness To Wike, He Gave Us A Long Rope Of Time Even Up To A Week To Election’ – Ibrahim Abdullahi

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Ibrahim Abdullahi has alleged that the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike was open to supporting PDP even a week before the 2023 general election. He said in an interview with AIT that Wike only gave the party one condition that the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu should be removed. According to him, they expected the leadership of the party to grant Wike’s wish and then go into the election with a unified house.

He said, ”Some of us inhouse advised the party saying we could salvage this situation by doing everything possible to ensure that we end Wike’s disagreement with the party. And with all fairness to Wike, he gave us a long rope of time even up to a week to election. I can tell you authoritatively that I was privy to a trip led by the former minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki.

We wanted to see how we can get Wike and he gave a condition that he is fine with every other thing including the ones we conceded to him. He said we should not let Iyorchia Ayu get to the election as Chairman and that he will support.”

