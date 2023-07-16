“With All Fairness To Wike, He Gave Us A Long Rope Of Time Even Up To A Week To Election” – Ibrahim Abdullahi

During an interview with AIT, Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, alleged that Nyesom Wike, the former Governor of Rivers State, was willing to support the PDP even a week before the 2023 general election. Abdullahi stated that Wike had only one condition: the removal of the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu. He expected the party’s leadership to fulfill Wike’s request in order to enter the election with unity.

Abdullahi mentioned that some party members suggested finding a way to resolve the disagreement with Wike and salvage the situation. He revealed that Wike gave them ample time, even up to a week before the election. Abdullahi also mentioned a trip led by former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki, to explore possibilities of reconciling with Wike.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Watch The Video From 11:35)

Wike’s condition was that he was open to supporting the party as long as Iyorchia Ayu was not the Chairman during the election. Abdullahi asserted his awareness of Wike’s condition and expressed that Wike would provide his support accordingly.

