With All Entitlement, I Can Boldly Say That I Am A Leader In This Country-Ayo Fayose Discloses.

Peter Ayodele Fayose is a Nigerian politician who served as governor of Ekiti State from 2003 to 2006, and again from 2014 to 2018.

While speaking on the Channel Television some hours ago, he reportedly stated that “When Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Was A Governor in Lagos state Nigeria, we were the second set after him. His group was in class 1 while we were in class 2. On this note, With All Entitlement, I Can Boldly Say That I Am A Leader In This Country. If I need to see Asiwaju Bola Tinubu tomorrow, I will tell him I am coming. And with all certainty and assurance, he will allow me.

Speaking further in his conversation he said ” Both the Governors of APC and PDP are all preparing to go and see Asiwaju. Now the question is “Are they going there to congratulate him to remember that they were once a governor or serving governor? Of course no.

Watch The Youtube Video Here.

Fast forward YouTube Video from 08 minutes 0to 8 seconds.

Dyoungmon (

)