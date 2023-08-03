With 47 nominees, Tinubu sets new record for highest number of ministers since 1999

President Bola Tinubu has marked a historic milestone in Nigeria’ s Fourth Republic by nominating 47 ministerial candidates, surpassing all previous presidents since 1999. This figure not only exceeds his own predecessors but also outshines former president Muhammadu Buhari’ s record of 42 ministerial appointments in 2019, TheCable reports.

Tinubu’ s achievement unfolded in two waves; he first submitted a list of 28 nominees, and shortly after, an additional 19 names were sent to the Senate for approval, completing his diverse cabinet lineup.

Comparatively, according to TheCable, President Muhammadu Buhari named 36 ministers during his first term and 42 during his second term. Former president Goodluck Jonathan, in 2011, appointed 33 nominees, which included nine members from the Umar Yar’ Adua administration.

President Yar’ Adua, in 2007, named a 39- member cabinet, comprising 32 men and seven women. Meanwhile, former president Olusegun Obasanjo initially appointed 42 ministers in 1999 but later streamlined the number to 27 ministries and 40 ministers before leaving office in 2007.

Despite the achievement, President Tinubu’ s choice of ministers has faced intense scrutiny and criticism. Among his nominees, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, a serving House of Representatives member, found himself embroiled in a scandal concerning his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme certificate.

Source: TheCable

