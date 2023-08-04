NEWS

“Wise Council Prevailed Over Bluster In Niger” – Oseloka H Obaze Reacts To Tinubu Sending Delegates To Niger.

Oseloka H Obaze, one of Peter Gregory Obi’s aides in the labour party, responded to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s change of stance regarding the military junta in Niger.

Previously, the president had threatened military intervention during an ECOWAS meeting. However, on Thursday, he withdrew the seven-day ultimatum and opted for peace talks, sending delegates to Niger.

The labour party member noted that the president’s decision demonstrated the triumph of wise counsel over conflict.

He further commented that if the president had chosen military intervention, it could have resulted in a difficult situation reminiscent of the Vietnam War.

In his words, “Finally, it seems reason, circumspection and wise counsel prevailed over bluster on Niger; resulting in diplomacy instead of intervention. The latter would have presented a Vietnamsque quagmire, with whirlwinds rippling from Port of Sudra corridor to the halcyon coast of Badagry.”

