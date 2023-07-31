Winners & Losers Of the PL League Summer Series As Pochettino Will Now Shape His Final Squad

After emerging champions of the inaugural Premier League Summer Series tournament in the United States of America following a 2-0 win Fulham at the FedEx Field in Landover Maryland, the blues can be proud of just how far they’ve come under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

With the 2023-24 English Premier League set to get underway in two weeks time, the Chelsea boss will now be looking to make some really crucial decisions in shaping his final squad for the new season. To make these decisions, he will have to rely on what he’s seen from the group on the training pitch as well as in the Premier League summer series matches.

New additions, Nico Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Ian Maatsen will lead the way for the winners of this summer series. They are the players who, have impressed Chelsea fans the most and it is expected that they will play crucial roles next season. Other players like Bashir Humphreys, Cesare Casadei, Malo Gusto and Andrey Santos also showed real class and have portrayed themselves in a shining light.

Those who have failed to make fans believe in them for this upcoming campaign are players such as Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Diego Moreira. It is not clear how Pochettino will decide his final team to take into the season but if the fans can have their way, then these players will most likely not make the cut.

WoleOscar (

)