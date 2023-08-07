Winners and losers of Arsenal’s victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield

After such a great season that ended somewhat disappointingly, Arsenal faced a barrage of criticism ahead of the new season, which was exacerbated by a pair of dismal pre-season results against Manchester United and Monaco. People were ready to sink their teeth into the Gunners again going into the game, right up to a kick from Trossard’s boot.

They will, however, have to wait, hopefully for a very long time. Arsenal transformed what would have been a just complimentary feeling of demonstrating competition against the treble champions into something far more concrete.

The momentum is also enormous. With Nottingham Forest coming up in a week, such a psychological boost can only be a good thing, and the noises coming from the dressing room while standing in the Mixed Zone would indicate that this team is in very good spirits.

Winners

Aaron Ramsdale

When there is the possibility of a new arrival, you must perform, and Aaron Ramsdale accomplished just that. David Raya may be arriving in a few days, but his England international opponent made several crucial stops to keep the Gunners in the game near the finish.

Cole Palmer’s amazing attempt resulted in the goal. But stops from Phil Foden and Rodri kept Arsenal in the game, which proved crucial, and his manager was overjoyed.

However, it was in the penalty shootout that he earned first place and a medal. Saving Rodri’s penalty while Kevin De Bruyne hit the crossbar. What a coincidence, given the recent discoveries about his past.

Leandro Trossard

It wasn’t the best strike in the world, but it was enough to get it into the net. After a stellar preseason, many fans expected the Belgian to start the game.

As soon as he stepped onto the pitch, he lit up the stadium with his deception and provided the energy the Gunners required. The calmness he displayed in the moments leading up to his goal provided the experience that the Gunners’ attacking line occasionally requires.

After a good six months with the club, he is set to be a key player for the club this season. The question now is whether he starts on the opening day instead of Martinelli, and I’d like to throw my hat in the ring.

Ben White

Arsenal’s Ben White was the most threatening outlet. His sprints up the right wing cause Manchester City all sorts of issues as he attempts to get past Manuel Akanji.

He created the Gunners’ two best chances. In the first, he expertly evaded his Swiss opponent and surged into the box to cross for Kai Havertz, whose shot was saved by Stefan Ortega.

The other occurred in the second half, when another burst up the right resulted in a cross pushed into the City box to a waiting Bukayo Saka, but the England international couldn’t get a foot on the ball. White did an excellent job at the right-back position.

Losers

Gabriel Martinelli

There were no weak performances on the day, making picking the losers especially tough. Martinelli’s outfield performance was solid, though he could have been more dangerous in challenging Kyle Walker, and Trossard came on to offer some sparks.

He’s mostly here because of the wasted deliveries from set pieces. Two corners were taken directly out of play, while one free kick was taken long and around everyone.

If the Brazilian is to be the team’s expert in these situations, he must improve his consistency. These kinds of chances may be worth a fortune against Manchester City.

Kieran Tierney

Cole Palmer put the Scotsman down for the goal seconds after coming on for the spectacular Jurrien Timber. Drawn away by the overlapping Walker, Tierney purchased the dummy run, allowing the England under-21 international to ghost in and score.

Unfortunately, in a game with very few below-average performances, an error like that will place you here. With Oleksandr Zinchenko expected to return from injury and Timber playing so fantastic, it’s difficult to see Tierney getting consistent game time.

ShidNation90 (

)