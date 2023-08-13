Winners and losers from Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest

Arsenal took an early lead against Nottingham Forest, with Eddie Nketiah scoring in the 26th minute after a brilliant move and feed from Gabriel Martinelli. In the 32nd minute, Bukayo Saka extended their lead with a beautiful strike from just outside the area.

However, Forest scored in the 82nd minute with Taiwo Awoniyi, making it a tense finish for Arsenal. Despite this, they were able to secure all three points.

Winners

Bukayo Saka

What a way to start a new season, and with a great goal to boot. Saka was always the danger man, running at Aina and making his debut in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest a nightmare.

Saka should be challenged to produce more of this goal this season. His play with both feet has been so constant that even after last season’s haul, the task is to score more goals.

Eddie Nketiah

When Mikel Arteta spoke with Eddie Nketiah after the Emirates Cup, the topic was all about how he would step in for Gabriel Jesus. As a result, the onus was on him to redirect the conversation and focus it on himself. He started the process of doing so yesterday.

Lively, energising, and, most importantly, clinical. His goal, which he achieved with a bit of sorcery that we’ll go into shortly, was extremely well taken. Although the spotlight will be on the assist, he still had a lot to do at the time and executed flawlessly.

Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal fans have waited long enough; how about that help? The collective “Ohs”, “Oohs”, and “Aahs” as the Brazilian whirled to back-heel the ball to Nketiah were fantastic.

Then there was an encore of more onomatopoeia as the replays aired on the large screens. Martinelli, on the other hand, was a menace throughout the game, as his darting sprints threatened to overtake Saka’s.

With Leandro Trossard shining too bright, he’s bound to encounter competition, but it’s these battles that develop this level of excellence. Arsenal were thus the eventual champions.

Losers

Jurrien Timber

It’s a crying shame. Jurrien Timber, who was undoubtedly the star performance of the preseason session, could be sidelined for an extended length of time after sustaining what appeared to be a knee injury.

He entered a battle for which he had been booked, and his knee appeared to go underneath him. More information is needed to determine the extent, however he was seen needing assistance to leave the field of play.

Mikel Arteta should be questioned about why he was permitted to return for the second half. The problem surfaced in the first half, and with other options on the bench, was he really worth the risk?

Arsenal ticketing system

Given the circumstances surrounding the contest, this was not a tough decision to make. Thousands of Arsenal fans were pictured waiting outside the stadium as the new digital ticketing system failed, leaving the stadium nearly empty with only minutes until the game.

It was stated that the game would be delayed by 30 minutes owing to turnstile troubles. Investigations were quickly requested, and Arsenal will be hoping that this is the last inconvenience they will have to deal with as they try to implement the new method.

Gabriel Magalhães

It was always going to be interesting to see which starters would miss out with so many new players coming through the doors and competition for spots on the club. Few would have predicted that Gabriel Magalhes would be the one to lose out, but he was.

ShidNation90 (

)