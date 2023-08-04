NEWS

Will You Say Wike Is Not A Good Material? -Ayodele Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, shared his thoughts on Tinubu’s ministerial nominees during an interview on TVC’s Politics Tonight program. He mentioned going to the Senate with his friend, Nyesom Wike, and questioned whether people would criticize Wike as not being a good choice.

Fayose remarked that Asiwaju Tinubu is not a magician and cannot predict the actions of others, even his family members. He mentioned he trusts his wife the most, and if asked to stand-in for her, he would do so, just like his son would stand-in for his wife.

Regarding the ministerial list, Fayose mentioned that he offered some suggestions to Tinubu, but he is unsure if Tinubu took them into account while forming the list. He suggested including representatives from the old order (not more than 40%), women (about 30%), and youths (about 30%) in the nominations.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Watch The Video From 7:34)

Fayose then emphasized that the list is fine, and he believes Wike is a good material even though he is not a member of APC. However, he reiterated that it is hard to predict anyone’s actions.

