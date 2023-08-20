Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles midfield maestro guides Leicester City to 3rd consecutive League victory

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfield maestro Wilfred Ndidi was exceptional for Leicester City football club in the English Championship on Saturday evening, as they secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Cardiff City football club in their Matchday 3.

The former KRC Genk football club midfielder has been in an astonishing form for Leicester City football club since the beginning of the season, and he was able to perform excellently again on Saturday evening.

The Nigerian international started in Leicester City football club’s midfield alongside Harry Winks and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and the trio were outstanding in the game.

Leicester City football club took the lead through Portugal youngster Wanya Marcal-Madivadua in the 36th minute, and former Arsenal football club star Aaron Ramsey equalized for Cardiff City football club in the 45th minute to end the first half of the game 1-1.

Substitute Cesare Casadai scored last minute winning goal for Leicester City football club after receiving an assist from Jamie Vardy to end the match 2-1.

Wilfred Ndidi was outstanding for Leicester City football club against Cardiff City football club, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The Nigerian international will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the Foxes when they play their next game in few days time.

The victory over Cardiff City football club has now means Leicester City football club have won all their three League matches this season, and they have moved to the second spot of the League table with 9 points.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

