Wike:There was no agreement to give presidency to the South, PDP has been fair to the South– Momodu

Prominent Nigerian journalist and member of the PDP, Dele Momodu, has refuted claims made by Nyesom Wike regarding an alleged agreement within the PDP to give the presidency to the South. Speaking in an interview on Channels Television, Momodu said that there was no such agreement and that the PDP had been fair to the South in terms of presidential leadership.

Momodu pointed out that the PDP had provided Southern Nigeria with the presidency for a total of 13 years out of a possible 24 years. He cited President Obasanjo’s eight-year tenure and President Goodluck Jonathan’s five years in office as examples. According to him, the North did not raise any complaints during this period.

He went on to argue that Nyesom Wike’s push for the PDP to allocate the presidency to a Southerner was motivated by the belief that no strong contenders from the South would challenge him for the party’s presidential ticket. Momodu’s position is that since the PDP already gave the South 13 years of presidency out of 24, it cannot be considered a binding agreement to continue doing so.

Dele Momodu refuted the existence of an agreement within the PDP to grant the presidency to the South and argued that the party had been equitable in its distribution of presidential leadership between the North and the South. He also suggested that Wike’s call for Southern presidency was based on his desire to secure the party’s nomination without strong competition from the South.

In his words, “There was no agreement to give the presidency to the South. PDP has been very fair to the South. PDP had President Obasanjo for 8 years, PDP had President Goodluck Jonathan for 5 years and that’s 13 years. Out of 24 years, the PDP gave the presidency to the South for 13 years. If Jonathan had won in 2015, that would’ve made it 17 years. The North did not complain even once.”

Video 14:34

