‘Wike’s Problem Is Not PDP Issue Alone’ – Senate Deputy Minority Leader

Despite working against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike performed admirably throughout the 2023 election, according to Senate Deputy Minority Leader Senator Lere Oyewumi.

According to Channels Television, In remarks to journalists at the weekend in Ikire, Osun state, Oyewumi claimed that the current dispute between Wike and the PDP is a result of what happened after the general election.

He asserted that Wike’s problem is not exclusive to the PDP, but affects other parties as well, including the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), all of which have problems with their members.

Channels Television report that, Oyewumi claimed that Wike had not done anything extraordinary in response to requests for sanctions against the former governor of Rivers State for his anti-party activities and time spent in the APC-led administration.

Wike could have issues that are causing him to respond, he continued, but the party leadership is handling it well.

Nyesom Wike is one of our well-known leaders, in his own words. In Rivers State, he performed amazingly well in the most recent general election. One of the PDP governors who has succeeded him has never missed a PDP event.

“This issue is not only a PDP issue. Somebody suspended Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso from the NNPP a few days ago.

Those that suspended him were also suspended by some of his own colleagues.

“Observe what happened to the National Chairman and National Secretary of the APC, the organisation that produced the President; they were fired very immediately after the President’s inauguration.

“So, all sides are involved in the problem. There will be some volatility after you vote in the general election. It’s similar to how you have to fasten your seatbelt when a plane takes off or lands. Political parties should tighten their purse strings now, but things will calm down by the following year. I’m convinced the party leadership is handling Wike’s issues to which he may be responding very effectively.

Lukundu (

)