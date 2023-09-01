Wike’s Planned Demolition Of Buildings In FCT Is War Against The Poor — NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) expressed profound concern on Thursday in response to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory’ s ominous threat to demolish unauthorized structures, deeming this action tantamount to a direct declaration of war against the vulnerable and marginalized segments of society, LEARDERDHIP NEWS reports.

The NLC vociferously contested the government’ s purported justification for such a drastic measure, characterizing it as a poorly grounded pretext, and underscored the unsettling fact that only a select few orchestrators of the plan truly comprehend the intricacies of the so- called master plan.

During the national symposium held in Abuja, the President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, took a strong stand against this proposed course of action. He articulated the organization’ s firm belief that unless there exist well- defined and adequately prepared alternative shelters for the economically disadvantaged individuals who would be negatively impacted, the government should refrain from proceeding with its plans. Ajaero expressed pointed criticism, asserting that the proposed demolitions represent a clear violation of basic human rights and a transgression against the principles of social justice.

It’ s worth revisiting the historical context surrounding this issue. Following his assumption of office, the former governor of Rivers State, now serving as the Minister of the FCT, publicly committed to an ambitious objective of eradicating all unauthorized structures within the nation’ s capital. This initiative was positioned as a crucial step towards rectifying the detions from the meticulously crafted Abuja Master Plan. The Minister’ s resolve extended beyond mere structures, as he also pledged to take stringent action against land allocations that remained undeveloped and to reclaim unfinished buildings that had tragically evolved into havens for criminal activities.

Moreover, the Minister vowed to tackle various other challenges undermining the city’ s orderly development. This included a resolute stance against open grazing, a ban on motorcycle and tricycle operations, and the eradication of roadside markets within the confines of the FCT. This comprehensive approach was underscored by an unwavering commitment to restoring the sanctity of the master plan and reversing encroachments upon vital green spaces, demonstrating an uncompromising dedication regardless of social or economic status.

Reacting to this multi- faceted and determined strategy, Ajaero employed the platform of the symposium, whose theme centered on ” Nigerian Economy and the Crisis of Survival: Robbing the Poor to Pay the Rich, ” to articulate his profound reservations. He called upon the FCT administration to reconsider its approach and instead opt for the legalization of the existing structures, while underscoring that residents should not be subjected to displacement and loss without ble alternatives. He further emphasized the ethical imperative of preserving the rights and dignity of those directly affected by these developments.

SocietyDaily (

)