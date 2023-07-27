Wike’s Ministerial Nomination: I Saw It Coming; He Worked For The Party – Prof Sulaiman

A former Minister for National Planning and the Director General of the Nigerian Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies, Professor Abubakar Olanrewaju Sulaiman, has insinuated that the nomination of the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike for a ministerial position was never a surprise; as he recounted how the former Rivers governor worked for the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Professor Suleiman had said, “Look at the former governors, the likes of Wike from Rivers State; i saw it coming of course. I think we should expect it; he worked for the party.”

Forward video to 14:04 – https://www.youtube.com/live/5bU3ngfFL4U?feature=share

Professor Abubakar Suleiman, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television, insinuated that the nomination of Wike for a Ministerial slot under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not come as a surprise even though the former is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). According to him, there are many facts that point to the nomination of Wike for a ministerial position. He recounted how the former Rivers governor worked to ensure that President Tinubu emerged winner of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election in Rivers State; and maintained that there have been expectations that he would be rewarded.

Abubakar went ahead to say that beyond Wike’s support for Tinubu, he had also performed well as the Governor of Rivers State, hence, the success of his administration could have also earned him the Ministerial slot.

Matthewcontents (

)