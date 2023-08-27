Wike’s Enthusiasm Would Be Better Put Into Improving Basic Facilities For The Safety Of All -CSO’s

Following Nyesom Wike’s recent announcement that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would be demolished in bulk for improperly located homes, the capital city has been a hive of conflicting opinions with a reputation for being a tough leader.

Wike, who took the oath of office alongside 44 other newly appointed Ministers of the Federal Republic, vowed during his first press conference to destroy homes that had been constructed to obstruct the Abuja Master Plan and green spaces in the capital city, regardless of whose property will be harmed. His suggested strategy for widespread destruction aims to address what he sees as illegal and improvised structures that have defaced the cityscape and jeopardized efforts toward sustainable urban development.

However, civil society organizations (CSOs), community leaders, activists, Abuja residents, and others who spoke with Saturday VANGUARD believed that Wike’s enthusiasm would be better put into improving crucial services. Additionally, they said that the Minister’s emphasis on destruction obscures the critical need for the revival and development of fundamental services in the FCT, highlighting the fact that, while unauthorized structures should be handled, doing so shouldn’t come at the expense of ignoring inhabitants’ basic necessities.

“They claim that thousands of people who are already having financial difficulty will be displaced as a result of these demolitions. Instead of demolishing houses, let’s concentrate on improving schools, medical facilities, and security to assure the safety of all people”.

