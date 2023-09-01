NEWS

Wike’s core objectives over his presence in FCT is to achieve three things- Daniel Bwala

In an interview that was conducted yesterday night on Channels Television, it was seen that Mr Daniel Bwala who happens to be the spokesman to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, during the 2023 presidential election, has listed former Governor Nyesom Wike’s three core objectives as the FCT Minister.

Two days ago during an interview with Channels Television correspondent, former governor Nyesom Wike said that some houses in the Federal Capital Territory, will be demolished because they were built on drainages, waterways etc.

While Mr Daniel Bwala was reacting to this claim by Wike, he said that the decision to demolish houses was targeted at the opposition party members who have houses within the FCT.

He said, “Wike’s core objectives of his presence in FCT is to achieve three things. One, to intimidate and impoverish the opponent, to harass the opponent. This thing I’m talking, it’ll look like all I’m saying is not true. All we need is to be patient and watch what happens in the incoming days.

Two, to use proxy or yardstick to bring people into the party. They are building towards a one party system in the country and that is why some African countries are facing problems today. People are massaging Wike by making him feel like he is the FCT governor. He’s not. He’s just a glorified commissioner.”

However, while Mr Daniel Bwala wanted to mention his third point, he was cut short by the Channels Television correspondent due to time usage.

