Wike’s Actions Towards Atiku Will Make Rivers People Sympathize And Vote For Him -Nwibubassa Claims

The former commissioner in Rivers state and the spokesman for the presidential campaign council for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Rivers state, Dr Leloonu Nwibubassa has yet again expressed confidence in his principal winning the votes of the Rivers people, despite the governor urging them against.

Leloonu Nwibubassa during an interview according to punch news claimed that the people of Rivers state have become more sympathetic towards the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and will eventually make them cast their votes in his favour.

He said such such sympathy is coming after the recent actions of governor Nyesom Wike, and that the people of Rivers state are beginning to see that he is being vilified for no reason.

Speaking further, he again claimed that Nyesom Wike is not pushing the cause to defend their interest, and that it will eventually make the electorates in the state to support him.

In his words… “The activities of the governor lately have even made Rivers people have more sympathy for Atiku because we feel he is being vilified for nothing and that the governor has been pursuing a selfish agenda. Now, it is clearer than ever to Rivers people that the governor has never defended their interest. So, I don’t see why Rivers people will listen to his directive”

