Wike wrote letter to 23 LG chairmen, asked them to resign if Tinubu does not win in their LG- PDP

According to a news that was published by the Punch Newspaper online this morning, it was reported that the Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, has said that, the presidential candidate of the All Progress Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will not win in Rivers State in next Saturday’s poll because, the support of Wike alone cannot make the people vote Tinubu.

It was reported that spokesman for the PDP PCC, in Rivers State, Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa, was the one stated this in a letter he addressed to Governor Wike, which was made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Sunday, as he said that Tinubu shot himself in the foot, when he came to Rivers without meeting with Rotimi Amaechi, who is the leader of APC in Rivers State.

While Leloonu was attacking Wike, he said that no matter what Wike does in Rivers to his appointees, Atiku would still win in Rivers.

He said, “As I speak to you, there is confusion in Wike’s camp. Wike wrote letter to 23 Local Government chairmen (in Rivers), asked them to resign if Tinubu does not win in their Local Government. He also asked them to sign the letter should Tinubu not win in their LGAs or he will announce their resignation that they are no longer chairmen of council.”

Further talking, Leloonu said such level of coercion will inform you clearly that WIke knows that he is being resisted and his position is not the position of his followers.

