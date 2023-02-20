NEWS

Wike wrote letter to 23 LG chairmen, asked them to resign if Tinubu does not win in their LG- PDP

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike wrote letter to 23 LG chairmen, asked them to resign if Tinubu does not win in their LG- PDP

According to a news that was published by the Punch Newspaper online this morning, it was reported that the Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, has said that, the presidential candidate of the All Progress Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will not win in Rivers State in next Saturday’s poll because, the support of Wike alone cannot make the people vote Tinubu.

It was reported that spokesman for the PDP PCC, in Rivers State, Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa, was the one stated this in a letter he addressed to Governor Wike, which was made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Sunday, as he said that Tinubu shot himself in the foot, when he came to Rivers without meeting with Rotimi Amaechi, who is the leader of APC in Rivers State.

While Leloonu was attacking Wike, he said that no matter what Wike does in Rivers to his appointees, Atiku would still win in Rivers.

He said, “As I speak to you, there is confusion in Wike’s camp. Wike wrote letter to 23 Local Government chairmen (in Rivers), asked them to resign if Tinubu does not win in their Local Government. He also asked them to sign the letter should Tinubu not win in their LGAs or he will announce their resignation that they are no longer chairmen of council.”

Further talking, Leloonu said such level of coercion will inform you clearly that WIke knows that he is being resisted and his position is not the position of his followers.

Content created and supplied by: Mediateehem (via 50minds
News )

#Wike #wrote #letter #chairmen #asked #resign #Tinubu #win #PDPWike wrote letter to 23 LG chairmen, asked them to resign if Tinubu does not win in their LG- PDP Publish on 2023-02-20 06:56:10



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

APC Governors Urge Buhari, AGF, CBN To Obey Supreme Court

7 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:PANDEF Youths Reject Obi’s Endorsement;Atiku’ll Wipe South East’s Tears–Okonkwo

14 mins ago

Governor Nasiru El-Rufai Claims President Buhari’s Currency Policy Was Sabotaged by CBN

20 mins ago

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines & Naija News Today, Monday 20 February 2023

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button