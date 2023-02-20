Wike Wrote Letter To 23 LG Chairmen, Asked Them To Resign If Tinubu Does Not Win In Their LG – PDP.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential campaign council has come out to alleged that the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, will not emerge victorious in Rivers State in the forthcoming Presidential election which is to take place in Saturday because the support of Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the current Executive governor of Rivers State, alone cannot make the people in the state to vote for Bola Tinubu.

The spokesman for the PDP PCC, in Rivers State, Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa, made this statement in a letter he addressed to his Excellency Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, which was made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Speaking further, Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa noted that the former Senator who represented the good people of Lagos West during the Third Republic, Bola Tinubu made the biggest mistake of not visiting the former Federal Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who is the leader of APC in Rivers State, adding that no matter what Wike does in Rivers State to his appointees, Atiku Abubakar will still win in Rivers State.

According to his words, Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa said, “As I speak to you, there is confusion in Wike’s camp. Wike wrote letter to 23 Local Government chairmen (in Rivers), asked them to resign if Tinubu does not win in their Local Government. He also asked them to sign the letter should Tinubu not win in their Local Government Areas, or he will announce their resignation that they are no longer chairmen of the council”.

In addition to his statement, Leloonu Nwibubasa made it known that such level of coercion will inform you clearly that Wike knows that he is being resisted, and his position is not the position of his followers.

Source: Punch paper.

Sunday123 (

)