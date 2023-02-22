Wike Will Organize Live Coverage To Bring Up Allegations, He Is Scared Of Atiku’s Victory- Aniagwu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign council, Charles Aniagwu has taken a quick swipe at Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike over his frequent outbursts regarding the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

During a press conference in Asaba on Tuesday according to Vanguard, Charles Aniagwu alleged that Wike is constantly hurling insults at Atiku Abubakar due to the fact that he is scared of his victory.

The PDP chieftain argued that if Wike has done anything against the law, he should go and do what it takes to make it right.

Charles Aniagwu encouraged Wike to behave like a governor that he is, and he should stop granting live interviews just to hurl insult at people who do not share the same views as him.

Nonetheless, the PDP campaign spokesperson noted that between now and the period of the election, Wike will still organize a live coverage to bring up series of allegations against Atiku Abubakar but, Nigerians know better.

Charles Aniagwu said “If Wike feels he has done so many things against the law, let him go and do the right thing. Let him behave like the governor that he is, he should know that as a governor, there’s a way that he should behave and not him conducting live coverage to hurl insults at people. We are aware that he (Wike) will still organize live coverage between now and election to bring up series of allegations because, he is scared of Atiku’s victory but, Nigerians know better.”

