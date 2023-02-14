This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike Will Deliver Rivers State For Atiku, Says PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Oladimeji Fabiyi believes Governor Nyesom Wike will work for Atiku Abubakar’s victory in this month’s presidential election.

According to Channels Television, Atiku and Wike have been at loggerheads since the PDP presidential primary which the Rivers State Governor lost to the former vice president.

Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman who hails from the same region as Atiku, has been asked to resign. Wike and his allies, known as the G-5, claim that the election was unfair.

Even though the governor of Rivers and his friends haven’t actively supported Atiku, Fabiyi is confident that Wike will support the PDP nominee.

“We have handed management of Rivers State to Governor Wike on behalf of the PDP. He is still a PDP member, and we anticipate that he will support Atiku, Sim (Siminalayi Fubara, the party’s candidate for governor of Rivers), and other PDP candidates, he stated on Tuesday morning’s episode of The 2023 Verdict on Channels Television.

He claims that Wike is an active PDP member who is supporting the party’s candidates.

There are devoted PDP supporters in Rivers State. They’ll cast our ballots. Rivers State will go to Atiku in this presidential contest. Go record it,” Fabiyu, a PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) member, advised.

“Rivers is a PDP state, and we have millions of our traditional supporters there. It won’t alter in any way. Therefore, Governor Wike will take the appropriate action and prevent anything bad from happening.

He also cited security concerns and claimed attacks on PDP members in South-South State as reasons why the party won’t bring its presidential campaign to Rivers State.

“We have anticipated that the Governor would have come in to restrict them since Rivers State is a PDP state,” he continued.

He claims that the PDP presidential candidate has conducted campaigning in regions that are governed by other G5 members.

He insisted that during the campaigns, “We can’t afford any bloodshed.”

Content created and supplied by: Saan1

News )

