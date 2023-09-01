Wike Will Be Expelled From PDP At The Appropriate Time – Daniel Bwala

Bwala cautioned Wike against overstepping his authority, particularly in his intention to demolish alleged illegal structures in the FCT for non-compliance with the Master Plan. Bwala referred to this action as a revenge mission against his political opponents.

Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has stated that Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, will eventually be expelled from the PDP due to his alignment with the All Progressive Congress (APC).

It’s worth noting that Wike was recently appointed as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by President Tinubu, which raised questions within the PDP due to allegations of election result manipulation in APC’s favor in Rivers state during the presidential election held in February.

In response to Wike’s appointment and his dare to the PDP to suspend or expel him for supporting the opposition, Daniel Bwala emphasized that the PDP’s current inaction should not be seen as weakness. He indicated that, at the appropriate time, the party would not only suspend but also expel the former governor.

