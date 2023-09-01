‘Wike Was Rewarded As Minister Because He Rigged The Presidential Election In Rivers’ -Ovie Success

Former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Special Assistant on Media, Ossai Ovie Success, has asserted on social media that the present government compensated former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike with a ministerial position. This purported compensation came due to Wike’s alleged interference in the 2023 presidential election process in his state.

Notably, Nyesom Wike, the current Federal Capital Territory Minister, granted an exclusive interview to Channels TV. In the interview, he confidently asserted that his actions against his party wouldn’t result in suspension or expulsion from the PDP. He clarified that he had discussed his ministerial nomination with the opposition party’s leadership, highlighting his enduring affiliation with the PDP.

This statement by Nyesom Wike has prompted varied responses, including from Ossai Ovie Success. The latter took to his official Facebook page as seen in the screenshot below, expressing that the FCT minister displays excessive arrogance and recklessness in his remarks.

Ossai Ovie Success concluded by implying that Wike’s ministerial appointment wasn’t based on merit but was granted as an alleged reward for manipulating the Rivers State presidential election.

Moreover, Ossai Ovie Success emphasized that Nyesom Wike’s current status owes to both the PDP and divine forces, urging him to be appreciative toward the opposition party.

BurstMedia (

)