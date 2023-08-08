Wike Was Only Appointed As a Minister Due To Consideration — Asari Dokubo

Asari Dokubo, former president of the Ijaw Youth Council and current leader of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, has criticised President Tinubu’s nomination of Nyesom Wike as a minister on the grounds that the governor was a Collosal Failure in Rivers State.

This was stated by Asari Dokubo on Monday during a live session on his Facebook page.

A viewer asked Asari Dokubo about the ministerial appointments of some nominees, and he reportedly responded, “I have said I don’t know most of the ministers, but I know Festus Keyamo; he was my lawyer; I know El-Rufai; he was a former minister; and I know Wike; he was a collosal failure in Rivers State, but he was appointed minister because of political consideration. I have faith that the president will mould them into the kind of ministers he envisions.

(Start watching from 22 minutes mark)

https://fb.watch/mh8bCnf2uX/?mibextid=Nif5oz

