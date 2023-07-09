Wike Was Always Hitting Buhari’s Govt But They Recognised Him As The Best In Infrastructure—Yobana

During an interview with Arise , Marvin Yobana, Former African Representative, World Assembly of Youth, stated that Wike was always hitting Buhari’s administration, but they recognised him as the best in infrastructure. He added that if someone is doing the right thing, his opposition will recognise the fact that he’s working.

( Photo credit: Arise )

He further stated that Tinubu would make the right decision to pick the right people for his cabinet, especially for his ministerial offices. He also commended the various policies of president Bola Tinubu in his first 30 days in office, pointing out that he never expected it.

According to him, “When you look at the people that are going for this and their antecedents, you’ll say, what has this man done in the past, so if we give him this opportunity, what would he be able to do? You know about the past administration, given that Wike was actually not friendly. I want to make a scenario: I say that Wike was not actually friendly to the past administration, the Buhari administration; he was actually hitting them, but yes, that administration came up to recognise him as the best infrastructure governor in Nigeria. I was surprised when they said that. That means if you do what you’re doing and you do it well, even the opposition and those who don’t like you will recognise the fact that you’re working.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: Arise (0:30)

Square (

)