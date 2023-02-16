Wike Wants To Support Tinubu But Doesn’t Know How To Go About It, He Has Misled His People- Bwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Daniel Bwala, spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential campaign committee, Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike has misled Rivers residents about his support for Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party by indirectly supporting Tinubu.

Wike has changed his mind and now supports Tinubu, but he is unsure how to approach his followers, according to Daniel Bwala, who talked exclusively to Arise Tv.

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO

“He initially claimed to believe in equality and justice and to support Mr. Peter Obi because he knew that if his supporters did not choose to support Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi would be their second choice,” he writes. He had been misleading them all along. Now that Nyesom Wike has mislead his people, he wants to support Asiwaju Tinubu but doesn’t know how to go about it. He once announced to the globe that he will name his candidate by January and back him by traveling the nation to campaign for him. When January came, he didn’t make any move.”

HealthTourist (

)