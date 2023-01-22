Wike vows to resist ‘tyrannical’ dissolution of Ekiti PDP exco

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, joined the fray of reactions to the suspension of party members by the National Working Committee as he vowed to lead a court battle against the dissolution of the Ekiti State Executive Committee (EXCO) of the PDP.

When the NWC met on Friday, it reportedly suspended certain party members and disbanded the Ekiti State Executive Committee, which was made up of Fayose’s supporters.

Speaking at a Rivers PDP Campaign Council event in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, Wike called the NWC’s action oppressive and a return to authoritarianism that would be detrimental to the party’s chances in the upcoming general elections.

You won’t get any support from your dissolving the Ekiti State PDP Exco, he remarked. You won’t get any aid from suspending people. The entire battle line has been established. Any decision we believe to be unlawful will be challenged using every legal means at our disposal.

Don’t assume that stating something like that will intimidate others; instead, people have been suspended. Rubbish! Absolutely garbage We are above the point where you believe that the illegal action you have taken gives you the right to intimidate or threaten anyone.

“So, please announce both mine and any other friends’ names. As I previously stated, if a man says you won’t sleep, he too won’t. Ayu will sleep? Will his accomplices sleep? So don’t be concerned; we can repay you. We are capable of letting you know when enough is enough.

Former Enugu State Governor Chimaroke Nnamani, who has publicly endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential nominee, was among those who had been suspended. According to Vanguard report.

Sulaimann (

)