Wike Visits Ganduje in Abuja.

Nyesom Wike, who is a Minister-designate and the former governor of Rivers State, paid a congratulatory visit to the newly appointed national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Gnaduje, at Gnaduje’s residence in Abuja on Tuesday. This visit has sparked speculations about Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), potentially considering a move to the ruling APC. These rumors gained traction due to comments made by Wike’s successor, Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State, shortly after assuming office on May 29. Governor Fubara encouraged Wike not to distance himself if he decides to join the ruling party, indicating that there might be intentions of switching political allegiances.

Fubara expressed, “While we are observing signs that you might be leaning towards the other side, and everyone seems to wish that, please remain close to me because I am aware that there are potential threats and challenges. So, staying close would help guide and direct my actions for the sake of our state.” These words were shared during a thanksgiving event held in honor of Wike.

Wike’s appointment as a Minister-designate wasn’t a surprise to many, as numerous Nigerians view it as a fulfillment of a political favor owed to him after his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against his own party’s candidate during the 2023 presidential election.

Newz247 (

)