Wike, Umahi, El-Rufai, Alake, others make Tinubu’s nominees
The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has received the long awaited Ministerial list from President Bola Tinubu.
The number of names sent were 28, with no state of origin attached.
Vanguard report that, The list was delivered by the former Speaker, House of Representatives and Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajiabiamila who entered the hallowed Chamber at 1.18pm and delivered the letter at 1.19pm.
Akpabio said additional nominations would be sent to the Senate in due course. He thereafter read the ministerial list with 28 nominees.
The letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.
1. Yusuf Maitama Tukur
2. Mohammed Dangiwa
3. Abubakar Momoh
4. Hanatu Musawa 4.
5. Uche Nnaji 5.
6. Betta Edu
7. Doris Uzoka
8. David Umahi 8.
9. Mohamed Badaru
10. Nyesom Wike
11.Nasir El-Rufai
12. Ekperikpe Ekpo
13. Nkiru Onyejiocha
14. Olubunmi Ojo
15. Stella Okotete
16. Uju Ohaneye
17. Bello
18. Dele Alake, Mohammed Goroyo,
19. Lateef Fagbemi
20. Wahid Adelabu
21. Olawale Edun
22. Mohammed Idris
23. Imma Ibrahim,
24. Ali Pate
25. Joseph Utsev
26. Abubakar Kyari
27. John Enoh
28. Sani Abubakar Danladi.
Lukundu (
)