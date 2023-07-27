Wike, Umahi, El-Rufai, Alake, others make Tinubu’s nominees

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has received the long awaited Ministerial list from President Bola Tinubu.

The number of names sent were 28, with no state of origin attached.

Vanguard report that, The list was delivered by the former Speaker, House of Representatives and Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajiabiamila who entered the hallowed Chamber at 1.18pm and delivered the letter at 1.19pm.

﻿Akpabio said additional nominations would be sent to the Senate in due course. He thereafter read the ministerial list with 28 nominees.

The letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

1. Yusuf Maitama Tukur

2. Mohammed Dangiwa

3. Abubakar Momoh

4. Hanatu Musawa 4.

5. Uche Nnaji 5.

6. Betta Edu

7. Doris Uzoka

8. David Umahi 8.

9. Mohamed Badaru

10. Nyesom Wike

11.Nasir El-Rufai

12. Ekperikpe Ekpo

13. Nkiru Onyejiocha

14. Olubunmi Ojo

15. Stella Okotete

16. Uju Ohaneye

17. Bello

18. Dele Alake, Mohammed Goroyo,

19. Lateef Fagbemi

20. Wahid Adelabu

21. Olawale Edun

22. Mohammed Idris

23. Imma Ibrahim,

24. Ali Pate

25. Joseph Utsev

26. Abubakar Kyari

27. John Enoh

28. Sani Abubakar Danladi.

