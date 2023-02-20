This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike Told 23 LGAs That He Will Announce Their Resignation As Chairman If Tinubu Doesn’t Win—Leloonu

According to a news article published in the online newspaper Punch this morning, it is reported that the Presidential Campaign Council of the People’s Democratic Party has announced that the All Progress Congress’ (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu won’t win Rivers State in next Saturday’s vote. because Wike’s support alone can’t get people to vote for Tinubu.

It is reported that PDP PCC spokesman in Rivers State, Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa, was the one who said so in a letter he sent to Governor Wike, made available to reporters in Port Harcourt on Sunday. when he reported that Tinubu shot himself in the foot when he arrived in Rivers without meeting Rotimi Amaechi, the head of the APC in Rivers State.

When Leloonu attacked Wike, he said that no matter what Wike did to Rivers in his nominees, Atiku would always win over Rivers.

He said, “When I talk to you, there is confusion in Wike’s camp.” Wike wrote a letter to 23 local government presidents (in Rivers), asking them to resign if Tinubu did not win in their local government.He also asked them to sign the letter should Tinubu not win in their LGAs or he will announce their resignation and that they are no longer chairmen of council.

Going further, Leloonu said such a level of coercion will make it clear to you that Wike knows he is being opposed and that his position is not that of his supporters.

